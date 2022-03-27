Uber Driver Shot in Carjacking in SE DC

An Uber driver was shot as two passengers carjacked him in Southeast D.C. Friday night, police said.
The driver said he picked up the passengers in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and drove them to the 1400 block of Bruce Place SE about 11 p.m.
When they arrived, the two passengers both put guns to the driver’s head and demanded his keys, police said.
The driver got out of the car, and one of the passengers shot him in the lower left leg, police said. The passengers then took the car.
The driver was taken to a hospital and was discharged Sunday.
Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.