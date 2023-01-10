Three Stabbed at McDonald's in Downtown Silver Spring

Someone stabbed three people, including a minor, at a McDonald's in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County police.

The victims were stabbed at the McDonald's located at 8407 Colesville Road. Their injuries are not life-threatening, a police spokesperson said. The victims were taken to a hospital.

Police initially said two victims were stabbed. They later said a third person, who is a minor, was also stabbed. They have not released the minor's exact age. The two adult victims are both men, police said.

Officers are searching for a suspect.

MCPD is investigating a stabbing in the 8400 block of Colesville Road. Officers have secured the area and are looking for the suspect. #mcpd #mcpnews pic.twitter.com/54xpHWS8S0 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 10, 2023

It's unclear what led up to the crime. The exact time of incident was not yet confirmed.

There was no information available yet on a possible motive.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for more.