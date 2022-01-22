Two Men Found Shot, Killed in Vehicle in Southwest DC: Police

Two men were found shot and killed in a vehicle in Southwest D.C. Friday night, according to police.

At around 6:43 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the Unit block of Forrester Street SW, where they found the victims showing "no signs consistent with life," D.C. police said.

Authorities identified the victims as 21-year-old Terrance Brown, of Laurel, Maryland, and 22-year-old Ezra Beyene, of Burke, Virginia.

A suspect description and more information about the motive of the shooting were not immediately provided.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.