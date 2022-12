A two-car crash that happened during a rainy Tuesday morning has left one person dead in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say.

The two-car crash occurred in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield off of Lee Highway at about 8 a.m., Fairfax County Police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Prosperity was closed for several hours between Route 50 and Route 29.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.