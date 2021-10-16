Navy Yard

Two Arrested After Shooting Feet Away from Nationals Park Wounds Two

By NBC Washington Staff

dc police car generic
NBC Washington

Two men were shot in the Navy Yard area in the early hours of Saturday morning, D.C. police said. 

Just feet away from Nationals Park, first responders found two men shot in the Unit Block of N Street SE around 3:00 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Both are being treated for serious injuries and are expected to survive, authorities said.

D.C. police said one of the wounded men is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. A third man was arrested at the scene and faces the same charge. 

Local

Reagan National Airport 1 hour ago

Runways Closed, Flights Diverted at Reagan National After American Airlines Plane Blows Tires

president joe biden 3 hours ago

President Biden Says Democracy Survived Capitol Riot Because of Police

Authorities believe both suspects were shooting at each other, according to a Metropolitan Police Department watch commander. Two weapons were recovered, police said.

This article tagged under:

Navy Yardnationals park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us