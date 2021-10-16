Two Arrested After Shooting Feet Away from Nationals Park Wounds Two

Two men were shot in the Navy Yard area in the early hours of Saturday morning, D.C. police said.

Just feet away from Nationals Park, first responders found two men shot in the Unit Block of N Street SE around 3:00 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Both are being treated for serious injuries and are expected to survive, authorities said.

D.C. police said one of the wounded men is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. A third man was arrested at the scene and faces the same charge.

Authorities believe both suspects were shooting at each other, according to a Metropolitan Police Department watch commander. Two weapons were recovered, police said.