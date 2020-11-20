Turkey for Two: How to Cook Thanksgiving Dinner for a Small Gathering

With Covid-19 cases surging across the country and in our area, the CDC is urging people to stay home this Thanksgiving.

A smaller gathering means you don’t have to spend all day cooking.

Executive Chef of Commissary, Thomas Crenshaw suggests skipping the whole bird entirely.

Instead, Crenshaw says ask your butcher for turkey breast or turkey thighs. They can cook in as little as an hour.

They’re also the juiciest part of the turkey.

You can also cut prep time in half by purchasing store bought vegetables that are already pre-peeled and pre-cut.

If you’re not in the mood to cook at all this year, there are plenty of restaurants like Commissary offering Thanksgiving meals to go.

It’s a great way to support local business while getting your turkey-fix.