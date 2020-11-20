THANKSGIVING

Turkey for Two: How to Cook Thanksgiving Dinner for a Small Gathering

By Erika Gonzalez

Thanksgiving Dinner
Erika Gonzalez

With Covid-19 cases surging across the country and in our area, the CDC is urging people to stay home this Thanksgiving.

A smaller gathering means you don’t have to spend all day cooking.

Executive Chef of Commissary, Thomas Crenshaw suggests skipping the whole bird entirely. 

Local

Education 1 hour ago

Some DC Elementary Students Go Back to Class With Staff Instead of Teachers

Arlington County 2 hours ago

Arlington Teacher Relieved of Duties After Citing George Floyd's Death in Chemistry Exercise

Instead, Crenshaw says ask your butcher for turkey breast or turkey thighs. They can cook in as little as an hour. 

They’re also the juiciest part of the turkey.

You can also cut prep time in half by purchasing store bought vegetables that are already pre-peeled and pre-cut.

If you’re not in the mood to cook at all this year, there are plenty of restaurants like Commissary offering Thanksgiving meals to go. 

It’s a great way to support local business while getting your turkey-fix.

This article tagged under:

THANKSGIVINGErika Gonzalezcookingdinnerthanksgiving dinner
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us