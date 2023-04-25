Truck Fire Cleanup Causes Delays on Local Lanes of I-270 in Montgomery County

A truck carrying a load of paper products caught fire Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, blocking some local lanes for a few hours, fire officials say.

The northbound local lanes of I-270 were blocked between Falls Road and Route 28 in Rockville as firefighters worked to clean up the scene, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. The lanes have since reopened, but there were still some delays, as of about 2:40 p.m.

(~1245p) NB I270 @ Exit 6A, local lanes Between Falls Road & Rt28, Rockville, Semi tractor trailer packed full of paper products. Smoldering. @mcfrs Units beginning to pull pallets out & extinguishing. Extended operations, some lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/Y4QPvECWei — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 25, 2023

Firefighters and Maryland State Police responded to the semi-tractor trailor fire about 11:45 a.m. and found the box part of the truck had caught fire, which spread to cardboard boxes in the back of the truck. A forklift which was attached to the back of the truck also caught fire, the fire department said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Fire officials said cleanup could take several hours.

Authorities were diverting traffic to the express lanes.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.