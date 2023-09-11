Virginia studies adding Beltway express lanes from Springfield to Maryland

The Virginia Department of Transportation is studying whether to add more express lanes to the Virginia side of the Beltway.

The lanes would run from Springfield through Alexandria and across the Potomac River to Maryland.

“So, from the Springfield interchange where the 495 express lanes currently end across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge to the Maryland 210 interchange,” said Michelle Holland of VDOT.

There are two perspectives on express lanes – those who embrace a faster commute and those opposed to paying extra for it.

“Everything has turned into being a pay-to-play type of situation,” commuter Michael Keys said. “I think that we can do better than that.”

The study also looks at the possibility of extending Metro across the Wilson Bridge to the National Harbor area, which transportation leaders say the bridge could handle.

A decision on whether or not to build the lanes is expected next year. There’s no proposed start date nor price tag for the project.

Public meetings on this study will be held this week and next in person and virtually.