Tractor-Trailer Overturns on SB BW Parkway, Lanes Blocked Near MD-201

A tractor-trailer carrying onions and potatoes flipped onto its side on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Friday morning, snarling traffic for about 2.5 miles in Prince George’s County, police and transport officials said.

The truck overturned on the southbound BW Parkway just past Maryland Route 201 and near Route 50, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said, which is in the Cheverly area. The truck was the only vehicle involved, U.S. Park Police said.

Southbound lanes are blocked. Traffic is being diverted onto MD-202.

There's no access to the BW Parkway from MD-201, MD-202 or MD-450, transport officials said. Kenilworth Avenue to New York Avenue is closed, police said.

U.S. Park Police Sgt. Thomas Twiname said the goal is to have traffic moving again by 8 a.m., and officials will open the road as soon as possible.

Officials previously it could take seven to 10 hours to clean up the crash entirely.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered serious, police said.

Commercial vehicles are prohibited on the BW Parkway south of MD-175 and other roads operated by the National Park Service, such as Suitland Parkway and Rock Creek Parkway, Twiname said.

The driver faces a citation for a commercial vehicle on the roadway, Twiname said.

