Virginia

Speeders be warned: These Arlington school zone cams now issuing tickets

Ten new speed cameras went up at the start of the school year, and now they're issuing tickets. Here's where they are

Starting Wednesday, speeding cameras near some schools in Arlington County, Virginia, will issue tickets instead of warnings.

Arlington County installed cameras at ten school zones at the start of the school year.

The cameras operate at the beginning and end of the school day. When the school zone lights are flashing, the speed limit is 20 miles per hour.

Drivers caught speeding will receive a $100 ticket.

Here's where the speed cameras are located:

  • Northbound 1300 block of N. Kirkwood Road
  • Westbound 5800 block of Wilson Boulevard
  • Southbound 400 block of N. George Mason Drive
  • Southbound 600 block of S. Carlin Springs Road
  • Southbound unit block of S. Carlin Springs Road
  • Southbound 1900 block of S. George Mason Drive
  • Northbound 1900 block of S George Mason Drive
  • Southbound 1200 block of S. George Mason Drive
  • Eastbound 4500 block of Washington Boulevard
  • Eastbound 5200 block of Yorktown Boulevard

Warning signs are posted 1,000 feet in advance of each speed camera.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaTransportationArlington CountyArlington Public Schools
