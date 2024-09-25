Speeders be warned: These Arlington school zone cams now issuing tickets

Starting Wednesday, speeding cameras near some schools in Arlington County, Virginia, will issue tickets instead of warnings.

Arlington County installed cameras at ten school zones at the start of the school year.

The cameras operate at the beginning and end of the school day. When the school zone lights are flashing, the speed limit is 20 miles per hour.

Drivers caught speeding will receive a $100 ticket.

Ten cameras are going up in school zones in Arlington County to try to get drivers to slow down. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

Here's where the speed cameras are located:

Northbound 1300 block of N. Kirkwood Road

Westbound 5800 block of Wilson Boulevard

Southbound 400 block of N. George Mason Drive

Southbound 600 block of S. Carlin Springs Road

Southbound unit block of S. Carlin Springs Road

Southbound 1900 block of S. George Mason Drive

Northbound 1900 block of S George Mason Drive

Southbound 1200 block of S. George Mason Drive

Eastbound 4500 block of Washington Boulevard

Eastbound 5200 block of Yorktown Boulevard

Warning signs are posted 1,000 feet in advance of each speed camera.