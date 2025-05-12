Pope Leo XIV made history last week as the first American elected to lead the Catholic Church. While he now presides over a flock of 1.4 billion people worldwide from within Vatican City, there’s one worldly responsibility he may not be able to escape: Uncle Sam.

Does Pope Leo XIV have to pay U.S. taxes?

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There is no public indication that Leo, born Robert Prevost in Chicago, Illinois, has renounced his U.S. citizenship. That means he is still subject to U.S. tax law, which requires American citizens to pay taxes on their income no matter where they live.

"If you are a U.S. citizen or resident alien, your worldwide income is generally subject to U.S. income tax, regardless of where you are living," according to the Internal Revenue Service.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Leo is a dual citizen of the United States and Peru, where he worked for more than 20 years as first a missionary and later as a bishop.

Fortune reports the position of pope carries a salary of about $33,800 per month. Pope Francis, who died April 21, reportedly donated his earnings to people in need. It’s not known if Leo will do the same.

The tax question is complex as Leo holds both spiritual and political roles as the sovereign leader of Vatican City, the world's smallest independent nation.

Your chances of getting audited are slim, but here are some signs you can look out for.

Can Pope Leo XIV keep his U.S. citizenship?

As this is the first time an American has become pope, it’s not yet clear whether Leo will choose to renounce his U.S. citizenship. Recent popes, including Francis and Benedict, retained their native nationalities of Argentina and Germany, respectively.

The State Department, however, has never had to weigh in on a situation exactly like this.

Serving in a foreign government, especially in a top-level role, can be a "potentially expatriating act" under U.S. law, according to the State Department, which adds that such situations raise "complex questions of international law, including issues related to the level of immunity from U.S. jurisdiction that the person so serving may be afforded."

"In general, the Department will only actively review cases in which a U.S. national is elected or otherwise appointed to serve as a foreign head of state, foreign head of government, or foreign minister," the State Department said. "An individual assuming such a position who does not intend to relinquish U.S. nationality may voluntarily provide the Department or post a statement so indicating."

Renouncing U.S. citizenship involves an in-person appointment at a U.S. consulate, a $2,350 processing fee and in some cases, an “exit tax” on global assets.

Leo will likely need to tell the State Department whether or not he wishes to retain his citizenship. Considering the State Department does review individual cases, there is a possibility Pope Leo may keep his U.S. citizenship.

If Leo wishes to remain a U.S. citizen and the State Department allows him after reviewing his case, then that means the pope will have to keep his Vatican calendar marked for April 15.

Your pets can’t be claimed as dependents, filing electronically is faster and more secure than using paper, and filing for an extension does not give you more time to pay.