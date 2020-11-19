Over 80% of DC, Maryland, Virginia Residents Won't Travel for Thanksgiving: AAA

Get ready to see more of your neighbors over the Thanksgiving holiday.

More than 80% of people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia say they won’t be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday and for many, it’s because of the pandemic, according to a new AAA survey.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

In D.C., 83% of residents plan to stay home for Thanksgiving and 65% of them say it’s because of the coronavirus.

In Virginia, 84% said they will stay home, with 41% changing plans because of the pandemic.

In Maryland, 89% of people said they will spend Thanksgiving at home. Half blamed COVID-19 risks.

Still, 1.2 million D.C. metro-area residents plan to travel for Thanksgiving, a 13.7% decrease from last year.

The holidays are typically the busiest time of year for travel, but amid the threat of COVID-19, health experts are hoping more people stay closer to home this year. Andrew Noymer, a public health expert and professor at the University of California, Irvine, joined LX News to discuss the health risks of holiday travel and safety tips for visiting relatives this year.

If you do decide to travel, prepare for the unexpected.

Thanksgiving is normally a big driving holiday, and more people could choose cars instead of planes, trains or buses this year, AAA says.

Be ready for traffic on the roads.

Pack snacks and water bottles to avoid stopping. Bring extra masks, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer so you can be safe if you stop.