Metrobus Driver Shortage Affecting Multiple Routes Monday

Some Metrobus routes are running with fewer buses due to bus driver shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro said.
Metro has cautioned commuters about the shortages in recent days. On Monday, the transit agency said the following routes are being affected:
- 17G, 17K
- 17M
- 18G
- 18P
- 29G
- 79
- B2
- C4
- D6
- Q2, Q4, Q6
- S2
- V2, V4
- X2, X9
- Y2, Y7, Y8
Buses are operating the majority of scheduled trips, but riders on the affected routes may find longer wait times, especially during rush hour, due to reduced service or canceled trips, Metro said.
Metro recommends that riders sign up for Metro Alerts and follow @metrobusinfo on Twitter.