Metro to Shut Down Yellow Line Bridge for Several Months

Metro says starting in September, it is going to have to shut down the Yellow Line bridge between the Pentagon and L'Enfant Plaza for 7-8 months.

The transit agency says this has to do with fixing the Yellow Line bridge itself and repairing water leaks in tunnels.

Metro says the tunnel near L’Enfant Plaza is its top structural priority.

“We will continue working with our regional partners to advance construction and rehabilitation projects that ensure a state of good repair for critical regional infrastructure,” Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a news release. “While service outages can be disruptive, we know they are foundational for maintaining safe and reliable service.”

The Yellow Line repairs are part of a multibillion-dollar investment in the system in 2022.

“We have a lot of work to do this year and we will tackle major state of good repair projects while also introducing new service,” Wiedefeld said.

The timing for riders couldn’t be worse as many are now thinking about a return to the office.

Metro says it will be working on plans to help riders get around and will announce those plans as we get closer to the start of the work in September.

“We are committed to providing our customers with reliable alternatives and frequent updates on the work as it is conducted,” Wiedefeld said.