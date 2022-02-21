WMATA

Metro Stations South of Airport Closed for Track Work

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Six stations on the Blue and Yellow lines are closed Presidents Day, and Metrorail is running on a Saturday schedule.

Those stations, all south of Washington Reagan National Airport, were closed over the weekend and remain closed for planned track work through the end of Monday. The closed stations are:

  • Braddock Road
  • Van Dorn Street
  • Franconia-Springfield
  • King Street-Old Town
  • Eisenhower Avenue
  • Huntington
Six stations on the Blue and Yellow lines are closed Presidents Day.

Metro's other rail stations opened Monday at 5 a.m. and will close at midnight.

Due to the holiday, trains are operating on a Saturday schedule. Trains on the Blue, Orange, Yellow and Silver lines are running every 24 minutes. Green Line trains are operating every 20 minutes, and Red Line trains are running every 12 minutes.

Parking is free Monday at all Metro-owned parking facilities. Off-peak fares are in effect all day. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Transportation

Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.

WMATA 1 hour ago

Metro Stations South of Airport Closed for Track Work

transportation 2 hours ago

Two of Metro's Major Twitter Accounts Hacked

Metrobuses are running on Saturday supplemental service. All routes that normally run on Saturdays are in service, with additional service on some routes. WMATA said.

MetroAccess is operating normally.

This article tagged under:

WMATAmetrorailpresidents day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us