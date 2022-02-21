Metro Stations South of Airport Closed for Track Work

Six stations on the Blue and Yellow lines are closed Presidents Day, and Metrorail is running on a Saturday schedule.

Those stations, all south of Washington Reagan National Airport, were closed over the weekend and remain closed for planned track work through the end of Monday. The closed stations are:

Braddock Road

Van Dorn Street

Franconia-Springfield

King Street-Old Town

Eisenhower Avenue

Huntington

Metro's other rail stations opened Monday at 5 a.m. and will close at midnight.

Due to the holiday, trains are operating on a Saturday schedule. Trains on the Blue, Orange, Yellow and Silver lines are running every 24 minutes. Green Line trains are operating every 20 minutes, and Red Line trains are running every 12 minutes.

Parking is free Monday at all Metro-owned parking facilities. Off-peak fares are in effect all day.

Metrobuses are running on Saturday supplemental service. All routes that normally run on Saturdays are in service, with additional service on some routes. WMATA said.

MetroAccess is operating normally.