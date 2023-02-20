Metro Red Line to Increase Service on Busiest Days, Starting Tuesday

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced Friday it will increase the frequency of Red Line Metro trains beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Red Line riders will see more trains on the busiest days of the week. Trains will operate every 8 minutes all day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, which have become the busiest ridership days as Metro continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trains will also run every eight minutes on Mondays and Fridays during the morning and evening rushes but will operate every 10 minutes at all other times until 9 p.m.

This improvement builds on progress made earlier in February that provided more frequent service on the Blue, Orange and Blue Plus lines. Metro increased train frequency on these lines from 15 to 12 minutes during morning and evening rush periods on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Metro also plans to bring more 7000-series trains back into service, hiring and training more rail operators after a shortage caused by the pandemic.