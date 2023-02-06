Metro

More Metro Trains to Run During Mid-Week Peak Hours

Metro says it's expanding service on its busiest days of the week

By Gina Cook

Metro announced Monday it's adding more trains to the Blue, Orange and Blue Plus lines during busy hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Starting Tuesday, service on the three lines will increase to every 12 minutes instead of 15 minutes from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. on those days. Trains will arrive every four minutes at stations between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory, where the lines merge, Metro said.

Metro said its ridership has grown the most during the middle of the week since the pandemic.

"In focusing on the busiest times and days of the week, Metro is working differently to provide more targeted service on #YourMetro when and where it is needed," Metro said in a news release.

The transit agency said it will gradually return more 7000-series trains to service, and plans to hire more rail operators to fill a shortage caused by the pandemic.

Later this month, Metro said it will expand improvements on the Red Line, which currently operates every eight minutes during weekday peak periods, and 10 minutes at all other times.

Starting Feb. 21, Red Line service will improve to every eight minutes all day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Metro said.

