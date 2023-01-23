Metro Faces Tuesday Deadline to Prove Rail Operators Meeting Training Requirements

Metro has until Tuesday to produce documentation that all of its train operators are meeting their training requirements. This comes after a week of back and forth between Metro and its safety watchdog group.

That group, the Washington Metro Rail Safety Commission (WMSC), set a Tuesday deadline for Metro to provide the documents showing it has corrected its training and certification procedures. An internal investigation had showed operators were certified despite not meeting training requirements.

In the coming weeks, the two groups will meet again to discuss the new training measures.

The documentation deadline was pushed back last week, hours after Metro announced it would reduce service on three rail lines due to the safety report, which would have sidelined more than 50 rail operators. The WMSC granted a delay on their own safety directive after an outcry from the transit agency.

"The WMSC has granted Metrorail a stay until January 24, 2023 of our directive requiring Metrorail to provide a list of train operators Metrorail certified despite not meeting Metrorail’s safety training requirements," WMSC said in a statement Jan. 16. "Related investigation and inspection activities continue as the WMSC awaits documentation from Metrorail regarding new information Metrorail provided earlier [that day]."