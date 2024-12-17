Manassas bypass discussions could be stalled by debate over cost, route

A project to ease traffic in the Manassas, Virginia, area with a new bypass may be stalled indefinitely due to debate over cost and route.

Leaders in Prince William and Fairfax counties leaders have been studying the 3-and-a-half mile bypass off of busy Route 28 for seven years. Now, some Prince William County supervisors want the project to be canceled.

The bypass would reroute traffic away from downtown Manassas, but to do that, it would have to go through the Bull Run Mobile Home Community, which would potentially require dozens of homes to be taken.

Pancho Indelfonso, who lives in Bull Run, doesn’t like the idea.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

“It’s not fair, because they are not thinking about the living of the people,” he said. “They’re just thinking about their own.”

He said his community has been kept in limbo.

”I haven’t heard anything about it,” he said.

The bypass also would have to go through some environmentally sensitive areas.

Millions of dollars have been spent studying the bypass, and now Fairfax and Prince William counties say even more funding may be needed for further study. Neither side wants to spend more money without a commitment that the road project will go forward.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Tuesday, and the bypass is expected to be a major talking point.

If approved, the bypass is expected to cost $300 million to $400 million to build.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.