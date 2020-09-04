Man Struck on Indian Head Highway Is 3rd Pedestrian Killed There in 2 Weeks

A man walking along Indian Head Highway was fatally struck about midnight Friday, becoming the third pedestrian killed on that road in less than two weeks, police said.

Prince George’s County police say officers responded to the crash site near the D.C.-Maryland line and found the man lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Sign up for our free NBC Washington newsletters to get the latest local news and weather sent straight to your inbox.

The driver of the striking car stayed and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Northbound lanes were closed between Audrey Lane and Southern Avenue, but have since reopened, police said.

What happened before the crash is under investigation.

The man is the third pedestrian to be killed on Indian Head Highway (MD-210) in two weeks.

On Monday, just minutes south along the same road, a woman was fatally struck. Police haven’t said what caused the crash or publicized her name.

On Aug. 22, 16-year-old Osadolar Omozee, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was struck by two cars near Palmer Road, about 4 miles south of the site where Friday's crash occurred. Omozee was rushed to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Sixteen-year-old Osadolar Omozee of Woodbridge was killed in a crash Saturday on Indian Head Highway. His family is heartbroken by his death and doesn’t know why he would have been about 25 miles from home that night. “I’m very, very sad every minute,” his father told News4’s Shomari Stone.

All three crashes happened after the sun had set. Police haven’t detailed possible causes for the crashes or announced charges against the drivers.

Indian Head Highway is known for drivers’ excessive speeding and pedestrian deaths.

Earlier this summer, records provided to News4 showed that police issued more than 5,000 citations for speeding on the highway within one month — with one driver clocking in at 143 mph. Hundreds of the drivers caught speeding are repeat offenders.