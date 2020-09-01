PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Woman Fatally Struck on One of DC Area's Deadliest Highways

The woman's death on Indian Head Highway comes just over a week after a high school student was fatally injured on the same road

By Carissa DiMargo

emergency vehicles at site of fatal pedestrian crash
Prince George's County Police

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night on Indian Head Highway in Maryland, a route known in the region for a number of deadly crashes.

The victim's name hasn't been released yet. Authorities said Prince George’s County Police responded about 10:40 p.m. to a crash involving a pedestrian in the southbound lanes of Indian Head Highway between Livingston Road and Bald Eagle Road. 

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the striking car remained at the site of the crash.

It wasn't immediately known what lead up to the crash. Authorities are investigating. Indian Head Highway was closed in the area in the wake of the crash but has since reopened.

The woman's death comes just over a week after a rising high school junior from Northern Virginia was struck by two cars while he was walking on Indian Head Highway. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. The teen's family wasn't sure why he was about 25 miles away from home at the time and said they were desperate for answers in the case.

Sixteen-year-old Osadolar Omozee of Woodbridge was killed in a crash Saturday on Indian Head Highway. His family is heartbroken by his death and doesn’t know why he would have been about 25 miles from home that night. “I’m very, very sad every minute,” his father told News4’s Shomari Stone.

Dozens of people have been killed in crashes on Indian Head Highway over the past decade. Memorials to to those lost, bearing crosses and flowers, dot the road’s shoulder.

This summer, records provided to News4 showed that police issued more than 5,000 citations for speeding on the highway within just one month. One driver was clocked in at driving 143 mph. Hundreds of those caught speeding were repeat offenders.

Records provided to News4 show that more than 5,000 citations were issued in one month for speeding on Indian Head Highway — and some drivers were caught going well over 100 mph. News4's Adam Tuss reports.

