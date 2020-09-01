Woman Fatally Struck on One of DC Area's Deadliest Highways

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night on Indian Head Highway in Maryland, a route known in the region for a number of deadly crashes.

The victim's name hasn't been released yet. Authorities said Prince George’s County Police responded about 10:40 p.m. to a crash involving a pedestrian in the southbound lanes of Indian Head Highway between Livingston Road and Bald Eagle Road.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the striking car remained at the site of the crash.

It wasn't immediately known what lead up to the crash. Authorities are investigating. Indian Head Highway was closed in the area in the wake of the crash but has since reopened.

FATAL PEDESTRIAN COLLISION: Officers responded around 10:40 pm for the report of a pedestrian collision. They located an adult female unresponsive, pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the striking car remained on the scene. pic.twitter.com/AkJZD1Q6oK — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 1, 2020

The woman's death comes just over a week after a rising high school junior from Northern Virginia was struck by two cars while he was walking on Indian Head Highway. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. The teen's family wasn't sure why he was about 25 miles away from home at the time and said they were desperate for answers in the case.

Dozens of people have been killed in crashes on Indian Head Highway over the past decade. Memorials to to those lost, bearing crosses and flowers, dot the road’s shoulder.

This summer, records provided to News4 showed that police issued more than 5,000 citations for speeding on the highway within just one month. One driver was clocked in at driving 143 mph. Hundreds of those caught speeding were repeat offenders.

