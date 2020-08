A teenager was struck by two cars on Indian Head Highway and Palmer Road at on Saturday at 9:45 p.m., police said.

The teenager died several hours later.

Police said both of the drivers stayed on the scene, and they are investigating why the teenager was on the highway.

They are asking for witnesses to call 301-731-4422 or 1-866-411-TIPS.