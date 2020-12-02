Loose Bolts Found on Metro Train That Separated on Red Line

News4 has new information on the Metro train cars that separated on the Red Line at Glenmont last week.

A number of lose and worn bolts were found on the train’s coupler, the part of the train that holds railcars together.

Investigators told News4 their findings are preliminary but they had a chance to inspect the railcars closely this week.

Perhaps more troubling, the Metrorail Safety Commission will report that Metro does not have the tools required to check the parts on the coupler during an overhaul process.

Metro did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

A railcar separated from a Metro train near the Glenmont station in Montgomery County on Nov. 24, marking the second time this has happened on the Red Line in less than two months.

The railcar separated at about 1 p.m. as the train was leaving the end-of-the-line station in the direction of Wheaton. Twelve passengers were aboard. No one was seriously hurt.

Metro removed all 6000-series trains from service the day after the incident.

