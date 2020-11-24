Metro

Red Line Metro Cars Uncouple in 2nd Such Incident in 2 Months

There are no reports of injuries

Emergency vehicles are shown outside the Glenmont Metro station.
A railcar separated from a Metro train near the Glenmont station in Montgomery County, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon, marking the second time this has happened on the Red Line in less than two months.

The railcar separated from another car around 1 p.m. as the train was leaving the Glenmont station in the direction of Wheaton.

Metro called it an "undesired uncoupling."

There were no reports of injuries.

The train was stuck in a tunnel just outside the Glenmont station as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue was called to the station to help remove passengers from the train.

Red Line service remained suspended between Glenmont and Forest Glen as of 2 p.m., Metro said on Twitter. Shuttle buses and Metrobuses are available, Metro said.

On Oct. 9, two cars of a Metro train uncoupled while traveling between Union Station and NoMa-Gallaudet with more than 100 people aboard. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Some riders on that train told News4 they were stuck for nearly three hours.

This article tagged under:

MetrotransportationWMATA
