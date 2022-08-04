Fallen Tree Blocks Capital Beltway Inner Loop Near Springfield: VDOT

A tree fell across the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495) near Springfield, Virginia, and left all Inner Loop lanes blocked on Thursday morning.

An extended closure is expected on the northbound lanes of I-495 before Braddock Road (Virginia Route 620), transportation officials said.

Delays are building, First4 Traffic Reporter Melissa Mollet said.

Traffic was being diverted onto the Express Lanes, and Inner Loop tolls are suspended, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“A tree across the main lane. A massive undertaking to get that out of the way,” Mollet said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.