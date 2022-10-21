Dump Truck Crash Traps Driver, Shuts Down NB I-270 Near Urbana: Officials

A dump truck crashed and trapped its driver on Interstate 270 near Urbana, Maryland, Friday morning, shutting down northbound lanes, officials said.

The dump truck flipped over near Baker Valley Lane, seriously injuring the driver, officials said. A Maryland State Police helicopter was called to take the driver to a hospital.

Chopper4 video shows the truck on its side with more than a dozen firefighters and police officers trying to free the driver. Fuel was spilling onto the road.

The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department and additional fire crews are responding. Transportation officials reported traffic backups stretching 8.5 miles on northbound lanes and .4 miles on southbound lanes. An extended closure is expected.

Drivers can use Maryland Route 355 as an alternative route, according to the State Highway Administration.

