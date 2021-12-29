DC to Reinstate Late Fees, Penalties on Tickets in 2022

Time is running out to pay off parking and traffic tickets in Washington, D.C., penalty-free.

A ticket amnesty program is set to end Friday, Dec. 31. Penalties and late fees will be reinstated on Jan. 1, 2022.

Under the program, drivers can pay off the original ticket amount but don’t have to cough up cash for late fees, towing fees or other penalties.

Tickets must have been issued before Friday to qualify. Here’s an FAQ.

The program started in the summer, and by the end of September about $44 million worth of tickets had been paid.

“We know this is a program that is helping residents – many who have had to make difficult financial decisions – get a fresh start and get back on track,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement in September.

The success encouraged District officials to extend the program to the end of the year.

You can search your license plate number on the Department of Motor Vehicles website to find out if you have any outstanding tickets.