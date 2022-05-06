Circulator

DC Circulator Bus Drivers Agree to Contract, End Strike

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC Washington

DC Circulator service should be back to normal Friday morning after a contract agreement ended the drivers’ strike.

Drivers who run the Circulator buses in Washington, D.C., went on strike Tuesday as negotiations faltered between the workers’ union and RATP Dev, the French company that manages the Circulator buses.

The union ratified the agreement Thursday. It said this made significant wage adjustments, health care improvements and better retirement contributions for the drivers.

Raymond Jackson, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, speaks on why Circulator bus drivers are going on strike. News4's Derrick Ward reports.
Metrobuse drivers were not part of the strike.

Members of the union gathered early Tuesday to picket outside the Circulator headquarters in Northeast D.C. and other sites.

