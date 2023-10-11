Crash blocks lanes and causes delays on I-95 at Quantico

A multi-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 95 at Quantico in Virginia and caused major traffic delays early Wednesday.

Lanes were closed on northbound I-95 at mile marker 146 before Exit 148 in Stafford County. Traffic was backed up for nine miles as of about 6:50 a.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Drivers were told to expect major travel delays through the morning rush.

“At this point this morning, your alternate is going to be Route 1 and we are hoping they're getting a tow out here soon sounds like a tractor trailer off of the road,” News4 Traffic Reporter Melissa Mollet said.

UPDATE (6:53 a.m.): Two I-95 northbound lanes are now open. Single lane closure may be extended through the morning hours for debris cleanup. Expect major travel delays on I-95 northbound and surrounding routes. Traffic backups have increased to 9 miles.@staffordvagov @VaDOT https://t.co/6ofb1Jkpqx — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) October 11, 2023

Two lanes have reopened but VDOT said single lane closure may continue for debris cleanup. A tow truck was at the scene to help clear vehicles.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.