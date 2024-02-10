5 Red Line stations to close this summer for Purple Line project, Metro says

Multiple stations on Metro’s Red Line will be shut down this summer as crews work to connect the system to the new Purple Line.

The five stations that will close in early June are Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring and Takoma.

The closures will last all summer, until around Labor Day, with the exception of the Takoma station, which will open sooner. An exact date, however, has not been set.

“That’s going to impact me a lot, because I choose not to drive. I rely on Metro, public transportation, Uber, walking,” rider Harper Denhard said. “I take the Metro every day to work.”

Metro says the station closures are necessary to build a mezzanine to connect the Purple Line to the system, and that single-tracking just wasn’t an option.

The closures will also allow Metro to do additional maintenance and repair work at the stations.

“It sounds great, as long as they’re providing some other way for people to get to work, but improvements would be good,” Metro rider Lilly Valentin said.

There will be shuttle buses available to bridge the gap in rail service. Commuters should, however, expect it to take a little longer to get around.