2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash, Leesburg Pike Shut Down: Police

Eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road is shut down, Fairfax County police said

By Sophia Barnes

Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said.

A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. The road is shut down and traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. The closure is expected to last until 6:30 a.m. at least.

Speed is believed to be a factor, according to the preliminary investigation.

Video from the scene shows a sedan mounted onto a curb and crashed into a pole holding traffic lights. Numerous first responders were on the scene.

