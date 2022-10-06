2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash, Leesburg Pike Shut Down: Police

Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said.

A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. The road is shut down and traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. The closure is expected to last until 6:30 a.m. at least.

Speed is believed to be a factor, according to the preliminary investigation.

Video from the scene shows a sedan mounted onto a curb and crashed into a pole holding traffic lights. Numerous first responders were on the scene.

