10 miles of I-95 express lanes open in Stafford County

The express lane extension on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, is officialy open.

The Fredericksburg lanes stretch 10 miles to the south between Route 610 and Route 17 in an aim to ease congestion for drivers.

The new lanes along with the existing express lanes on I-95 and I-395 create a stretch of over 50 miles, running from Fredericksburg to D.C. The extension will pick up where current express lanes exist near Garrison Road.

Drivers have to pay to use the lanes, and the price depends on how congested the regular lanes are. The lanes will be free if cars have three or more people and are using an E-ZPass in HOV mode.

An additional entry point is set to open in winter 2023.

A ribbon-cutting was held with Virginia leaders, including Governor Glenn Youngkin, on Wednesday morning to celebrate the new extension.

Go here to map your route.