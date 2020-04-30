Transportation Study Shows Increase of Travel Despite Stay-At-Home Orders

A transportation expert at the University of Maryland tracked cell phone travel during COVID-19 and noticed an increase in inter-state travel after President Trump mentioned reopening some states.

Lei Zhang, the Director of the Maryland Transportation Institute at UMD, noticed the anonymous collected data changed after April 14, when Trump made this announcement.

“Since April 14, we saw the first ever drop in all measures and metrics we use to measure social distancing behavior,” Zhang said.

The map from the study showed most people across the country stayed at or close to home on Sunday April 12. But as the week progressed, people were travelling 25, 30 and more than 35 miles from home.

“These are not trips going back to work. These are trips for non-work purposes,” Zhang said.

The data showed there’s a lot of travel in and out of the state, specifically in Prince George's County, the county with the most COVID-19 cases in Maryland.

“From our data, PG county is actually the county in Maryland that received the most external trips from out of the state and the most, what we call, ‘imported’ cases,” Zhang said.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she had not been briefed on the study yet, but hypothesized county travel is high because 70% of its residents work outside the county.

“When you say, ‘go out of state’ that's not really hard to do because Virginia is right next door, we have DC right next door. We have a huge population of essential workers,” Alsobrooks said.

Zhang hopes the ongoing study will influence policy decisions nationwide.

“We think this information has a lot of value. It's important for decision makers and the general public to see,” Zhang said.