Transit Police Officer Shoots Stabbing Suspect at Anacostia Station: Metro

A Metro Transit Police officer shot a stabbing suspect at the Anacostia station in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening, according to Metro.

The officer responded to a fight and stabbing at the station about 8:40 p.m., Metro said.

The suspect armed with a knife reportedly went after the officer, Metro said. The officer shot the suspect.

The suspect and stabbing victim were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Metro said.

Green Line service was suspended between Congress Heights and Navy Yard. Shuttle buses were provided. The Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.