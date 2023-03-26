Traffic Alert: Blossom Kite Festival and Peak Bloom Expected to Bring Crowds to National Mall

Kites above the Washington Monument and cherry blossoms at peak bloom around the Tidal Basin are set to create a beautiful and traffic-filled Sunday in D.C. Here's what to know about planning your blossom viewing visit:

Sunday’s mild temps and sunshine will make it an ideal day to visit the cherry blossoms and fly a kite, according to Storm Team4.

The Blossom Kite Festival was postponed from Saturday due to the rainy conditions. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Washington Monument. The event is open to the public and will have activities, competitions and performances.

According to the U.S. Park Police, people should plan ahead when visiting the blossoms.

"Plan ahead for your visit to the #CherryBlossomFest. High visitation and traffic is expected today around the Tidal Basin. Parking in East and West Potomac Parks is very limited and fills up quickly. There are a lot of parking options north of the Tidal Basin," @usparkpolicepio tweeted.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off Saturday with the signature Opening Ceremony. The festival runs through April 16 and is billed as the world’s best celebration of spring.

Despite Saturday's gloomy weather, crowds flocked to see the blossoms, and at one point, U.S. Park Police issued a traffic alert. Viewers also sent pictures showing bumper-to-bumper traffic near the Tidal Basin, with some saying they were stuck for hours.

“They’re still peaking right now, so they’re still at 70% of the blossoms blooming. I think we’ll get through the weekend at least, maybe even through next week, and hopefully we’ll still see some blossoms around next weekend,” Diana Mayhew, president of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, said.

With a better forecast for Sunday and even bigger crowds expected, you may want to ditch your car and take public transit to enjoy the bloom. There is limited parking available at the Tidal Basin and Metro has increased Blue, Orange and Silver line service and is offering $2 fares one-way through the entire festival.

This story will be updated throughout the day.