Traffic alert: 7-mile backup after crash on northbound I-95 in Stafford

A multi-vehicle crash caused major delays and a 7-mile backup on a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Stafford, Virginia, on the commute to Washington D.C., Thursday morning.

The delays are in the northbound lanes of I-95, the cars crashed at VA-610. The crash has been moved out of the way, but cars continue to slowly pass in the left lane.

"What a mess on NB I-95 in VA. Take a look… a 7-mile backup in one section and then more delays north of that," News4 Traffic Reporter Melissa Mollet tweeted.

What a mess on NB I-95 in VA. Take a look… a 7 mile backup in one section and then more delays north of that. @nbcwashington @melissamollet pic.twitter.com/GSJkutc1nj — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) June 22, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Further down the road, there is a second accident with multiple vehicles on I-95 near Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge. Cars continue to pass the accident slowly in the right lane. It appears the crash has cleared.

The roads Thursday morning were slick from rain, according to the Storm Team4 Forecast.

Mollet recommends commuters plan ahead.

"Overall, everything else is looking okay, but it is wet and messy out there this morning," Mollet said.

The cause of the accidents was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.