Tractor-Trailer Carrying 41,000 lbs of Frozen Fish Crashes in Virginia

A tractor-trailer filled with tens of thousands of pounds of frozen fish crashed and went off the road in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Just after 4 p.m., VDOT said in a tweet that the vehicle carrying 41,000 lbs of frozen fish crashed on the Beltway Outer Loop at route 7 in Tysons.
No injuries were immediately reported.
“Our partners @HenrysWrecker need a safe place to work so two right lanes are closed. Pls watch for them and our crews!” VDOT said in a tweet.
Drivers were encouraged to stay left to get by.
