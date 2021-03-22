VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Tractor-Trailer Carrying 41,000 lbs of Frozen Fish Crashes in Virginia

 A tractor-trailer filled with tens of thousands of pounds of frozen fish crashed and went off the road in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. 

Just after 4 p.m., VDOT said in a tweet that the vehicle carrying 41,000 lbs of frozen fish crashed on the Beltway Outer Loop at route 7 in Tysons.

No injuries were immediately reported. 

“Our partners @HenrysWrecker need a safe place to work so two right lanes are closed. Pls watch for them and our crews!” VDOT said in a tweet. 

Drivers were encouraged to stay left to get by.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

