Track work will cause delays for stations on four Metro lines this weekend

Metro will perform track work on some 🔵 Blue, 🟠 Orange, 🔴 Red and ⚪ Silver Line stations over the weekend, significantly reducing service on Aug. 12 and 13.

"The construction will begin early Saturday and continue through the weekend, wrapping up before the system opens Monday morning," Metro said.

Track work will require single-tracking on the 🔵 Blue and 🟠Orange lines, reducing train service to every 24 minutes between the Eastern Market and Stadium-Armory stations.

⚪ Silver Line trains will turn back at the Federal Center SW, rather than continuing to the Downtown Largo station.

Meanwhile, 🔴 Red Line trains will single track between the Grosvenor-Strathmore and Medical Center stations, with trains operating every 20 minutes between the Friendship Heights and Shady Grove stations.

"During single-tracking trains must share one track, taking turns going through the construction zone," Metro said.

Metro says that people traveling throughout the single tracking zones "are encouraged to allow for additional travel time while we perform this safety critical maintenance."

To help accommodate customers, trains will arrive more frequently between Rosslyn and Federal Center SW, taking about eight to 12 minutes between trains there. Trains will arrive every 10 to 12 minutes on average between the East Falls Church and Rosslyn stations, Metro says.

The weekend construction work is in addition to four closed stations at one end of the 🟢 Green Line, which are shut down for over a month while Metro does track work.

WMATA shares up-to-date service information at Metro's website, and on Metro's social media accounts: @wmata, @metrorailinfo and @metrobusinfo.