Together We Can

M&T Bank, Wilmington Trust, and NBC4 are teaming up for a discussion on the economic contributions of the Black Community, and the need for access to advocacy, sponsorship, and capital in creating and growing a business.
Our panelists will also discuss the importance of financial inclusion and strategies for building generational wealth.
Register here now for this informative and inspirational event.
Panel Moderator: NEWS4 Anchor/Reporter Molette Green
Panelists:
Vida Ali and Sage Ali, Ben's Chili Bowl
Kendall Holbrook, CEO of Dev Technology Group, Inc.
Victor Hoskins, President and CEO, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority