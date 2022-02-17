Together We Can

M&T Bank, Wilmington Trust, and NBC4 are teaming up for a discussion on the economic contributions of the Black Community, and the need for access to advocacy, sponsorship, and capital in creating and growing a business.

Our panelists will also discuss the importance of financial inclusion and strategies for building generational wealth.

Register here now for this informative and inspirational event.

Panel Moderator: NEWS4 Anchor/Reporter Molette Green

Panelists:

Vida Ali and Sage Ali, Ben's Chili Bowl

Kendall Holbrook, CEO of Dev Technology Group, Inc.

Victor Hoskins, President and CEO, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority