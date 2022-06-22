Toddler Reunited With Family After Being Found Alone in Northwest DC

D.C. police reunited a toddler with his parents after the child was found alone wearing just a diaper in Northwest on Wednesday morning.

The little boy, who police said is 1-and-a-half, was located in the 700 block of Longfellow Street NW at 10:45 a.m. The location is south of Missouri Avenue and east of Georgia Avenue.

Police described the toddler as a white male who weighs about 40 pounds and has light hair and brown eyes.

Police told the public at about 12:20 p.m. that he was found alone. In an update at about 1 p.m., they said the boy's parents had been located. No additional information was immediately released on why he was alone or how his parents were found.

