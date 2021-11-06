Northern Virginia

Three Wounded in Herndon Shooting, Stabbing Incident

police lights
Shutterstock

Three people were taken to a hospital after Fairfax County Police were called for the report of a shooting and stabbing.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Centreville Road in Herndon early Saturday.

The victims' injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police have not yet released more information on the incident or given a description of a suspect.

Police were asking people to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

Stay with NBC Washington for more on this developing story.

