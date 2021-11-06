Three Wounded in Herndon Shooting, Stabbing Incident

Three people were taken to a hospital after Fairfax County Police were called for the report of a shooting and stabbing.
Police were called to the 2400 block of Centreville Road in Herndon early Saturday.
The victims' injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police have not yet released more information on the incident or given a description of a suspect.
Police were asking people to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.
