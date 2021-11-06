Three Wounded in Herndon Shooting, Stabbing Incident

Three people were taken to a hospital after Fairfax County Police were called for the report of a shooting and stabbing.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Centreville Road in Herndon early Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victims' injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police have not yet released more information on the incident or given a description of a suspect.

Police were asking people to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

Stay with NBC Washington for more on this developing story.