Three Murders Recorded in 24 Hours in Prince George's County

Police said they have some leads, but could use the help from the public to solve these murders

By Jackie Bensen

Detectives in Prince George’s County are investigating three murders that took place in only 24 hours, a series of crimes believed to be unrelated, but still causing concerns about safety. 

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, homicide detectives were called to Suitland, Maryland. There they found Marceese Norman, 30, of District Heights, who had been shot and killed inside a car on Whitehall Street. 

Just two hours later, detectives were investigating the fatal shooting of Anthony Frost, 31, in the 7900 block of Glenarden Parkway in Glenarden.

Later, the sound of gunshots led police to Pennbrook Circle in Landover, just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a man in the roadway who had been shot to death. The victim's name has not been made public.

Since Monday evening, three families have been suffering the sudden loss of a loved one, and three neighborhoods worry about potential danger.

"I try to stay in touch with the civic leaders in my district, and when something like this happens, I reach out to them to let them know what I know," Jolene Ivey, of the county's District 5 council, said.

Police said they have some leads, but could use the help from the public to solve these murders.

