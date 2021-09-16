Three Men Arrested in Killing of 8-Year-old Peyton ‘PJ' Evans in Landover

Three men have been arrested in the killing of an 8-year-old boy in Prince George's County, police said Wednesday.

The suspects, 21-year-old Desmond Nkwocha, 23-year-old Mark Nkwocha and 23-year-old George Shamman, all face attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons-related charges, police said.

Eight-year-old Peyton “PJ” Evans was killed on Aug. 24 after he was shot while in a relative's apartment in Landover, Maryland, playing a video game and eating tacos, his family said.

Police said that a group of adults were gathered outside on the 1600 block of Brightseat Road when three men approached in a white sedan.

"One occupant from that white sedan fired shots toward the area that this group was gathered," authorities said. "The child, who was not outside, was struck by gunfire and subsequently was pronounced deceased."

News4's Darcy Spencer reports on the tribute that took place for the little boy who was killed by a stray bullet in Landover, Maryland.

The three suspects are being held without bond.

PJ was getting ready to start third grade and had already gone shopping for new shoes for the school year, his family said. His mom, Tiffani Evans, described him as a mathematician and said he had a bright future.

"That's all I had. That’s all I lived for. … I sacrificed so much in my life for that little boy, and now my son gone to some coward dudes that wanted to do some coward things instead of being a man," she said.

If anyone has more information about this fatal shooting, they are asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512 or anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) and refer to case number 21-0038549.