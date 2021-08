A "young child" was shot in Prince George's County Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called around 8:20 p.m. to the 1600 block of Brightseat Road in Landover, Maryland, county police said.

The child, of unknown age, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The child's exact condition, along with the circumstances surrounding the shooting, were not provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.