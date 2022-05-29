Thousands of Bikers to Ride Through DC for Fallen Military Members, Veterans

A sea of bikers will ride their motorcycles through Washington, D.C., Sunday to remember fallen military members and raise awareness about the troubles faced by those who came home.

Motorcycles have always been a central feature of this Memorial Day weekend demonstration — a tradition in the District that began in the late 1980s. But it's always been about more than a ride.

Rolling to Remember shines a light on prisoners of war, military members missing in action and the struggles veterans face. Once called Rolling Thunder, the new iteration of the event is run by AMVETS, who broadened the mission.

"We added the suicide awareness to the situation because we felt that the need to prevent our need to prevent our veterans from taking their own lives is just as important," said AmVet National Commander Gregory Heun, a Navy veteran who organized the weekend’s events.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The rate of suicides among veterans is nearly double that of nonveterans, the RAND Corporation found.

Fighting stigma around seeking mental health treatment can be tough, as can accessing health care for illnesses linked to environmental causes.

A rally on Saturday featured comedian and activist Jon Stewart, who called for the passage of legislation to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan known as the PACT Act.

"The toxic wounds aren't treated as wounds. It's not treated as an IED that goes off in your body seven or eight years later — which is what it is," Stewart said.

The big Rolling to Remember ride happens Sunday, including a motorcycle drill team performance at 9:30 a.m. The demonstration ride is set to begin at noon.

Keep in mind several streets throughout D.C. will be closed Sunday, and there will be parking restrictions.

Rolling to Remember Street Closures in Washington, D.C.

Here’s what D.C. police say about street closures:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 12:01 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from approximately 4 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Eastbound Independence Avenue from 19th Street, SE to entrance to RFK Lot 8

East Capitol Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street, SE

22nd Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SE

Southeast Boulevard from Barney Circle to 11th Street, SE

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

The ramp to Maine Avenue from westbound I-395 (all traffic must continue south toward Virginia)

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Maryland Avenue, SW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

The 9th Street Tunnel

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street Tunnel

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Inbound 14th Street Bridge to Independence Avenue, SW (no traffic north on 14th Street - lanes to eastbound 395/695 will remain open)

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Maine Avenue, SW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Inbound TR Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue, NW

Inbound TR Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway to Ohio Drive, SW (all traffic will be sent to Interstate 66)

Maine Avenue from 7th Street to 14th Street, SW (Local traffic only)

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to M Street, SE

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from approximately 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.: