‘There For a Reason': Fredericksburg Lieutenant, Dressed as Mrs. Claus, Saves Woman's Life

A police sergeant and sheriff's lieutenant in Fredericksburg saved a young woman's life on Tuesday, in an incident captured on police body camera video.

That video shows a woman in a white winter coat and black pants being pulled to the ground from where she was hanging over the railing of the Falmouth Bridge.

"We're trying to help you," the sergeant and lieutenant who raced to the rescue can be heard saying, over the sounds of the woman sobbing. "You're okay, dear."

It's no secret that those in law enforcement wear many hats. But on Tuesday night, Sheriff's Lieutenant T. Merrell was sporting something unusual -- a Mrs. Claus costume, complete with wig, glasses, dress and boots.

She was on her way home from the Public Safety Santa Run when she saw the woman on the bridge, just after 8 p.m.

"I saw that she had one leg over, and she had her whole upper body over," said Merrell. "So I activated my emergency equipment, I got on the radio, and I notified dispatch that I was still in costume and I needed some uniformed officers out there to assist."

Merrell didn't miss a beat, making a U-turn and calling for backup before approaching the woman. That backup arrived in the form of Sergeant A. Lynch, who was also on her way home from the Santa Run.

"In that moment, I just knew that she was in crisis, and needed someone there for her, and just trying to give her a reassuring voice and a calm voice, letting her know that she's OK and we were there for her," Lynch said.

Within seconds, the young woman was safe on the side of the road.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff called the rescue a "Christmas miracle."

Lynch and Merrell say they're just grateful they were able to help.

"I think it's, simply put, just be a good human to everybody and anybody, regardless of if you know them or not," Lynch said.

"I know if that were my daughter, or my sister or my mother, I would've wanted someone to stop," Merrell said. "I'm very grateful that we were there, at that time. That's not my normal way home. I never go that way home, so I think we were there for a reason."

The woman on the bridge is now in the hospital, getting the mental health assistance that she needs.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.