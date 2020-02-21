The Weekend Scene: What to Do Around DC Feb. 21-23

This weekend brings National Margarita Day, celebrations counting down to Mardi Gras and the ever-fantastical MerMagic Con. Translation: Put on your brightest colors and have some fun.

First:

All Weekend

MerMagic Con

Feb. 21-23

Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center (9100 Freedom Center Boulevard, Manassas, Virginia)

All mermaids, current and future, are welcome at MerMagic con — billed as the largest mermaid convention in the country.

The festival features workshops, swims, photoshoots and family activities. If you want to learn how to long-term dive, introduce the kids to basics of swimming in a tail or attend a mermaid gala, check out the event page here.

Admission ranges from $25 observer tickets for those who want to shop and meet a mermaid. A MerMagic Con Pass for full participation costs $100. Some workshops cost extra.

Capital Remodel + Garden Show

Dulles Expo Center

Feb. 21-23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (until 6 p.m. Sunday)

With more than 200 exhibitors, the Capital Remodel + Garden Show is one of the area’s biggest annual events of its kind. Tickets cost $12 at the door or $9 online. On Friday, use your military, Metro pass or Smart Trip Card for free admission. On Sunday, use your federal employee ID, tradesperson business card, association membership or employee ID for free admission.

Cat Video Fest 2020

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center

Feb. 22-23, starts at 1:30 p.m.

Need a purr-fect way to spend your weekend? Come meow-ty and gather with other cat lovers to watch a compilation of some of the internet’s best cat videos on the big screen. Tickets range from $8 to $13.

DC Dive Show

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Feb. 22, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whether you’ve spent half your life underwater or never even dipped in a toe, you can learn something at the DC Dive Show. Along with classes, retail booths and travel groups, the show will include seminars by explorers and filmmakers. Two-day admission costs $25. Sunday-only admission is $15.

Friday

illumiNATIONS: Inka Road Food Fiesta

National Museum of the American Indian

Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Come for an evening of cultural exploration and delicious food. This event is free to attend, but visitors may purchase food and drinks at the cafe. A specialty menu with Peruvian dishes such as Lomo Saltado, a beef stir fry with peppers, onions and rice, will be available to try.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball

Perry Belmont House

Feb. 21, 7-10 p.m.

Enjoy a luxurious evening featuring live performances and interactive photo opportunities. General admission tickets are $75 and VIP including open bar is $100. All proceeds go to benefit The Trust for the National Mall.

Saturday

Insight - An Eaton Wellness Festival

Eaton Wellness in Eaton DC

Feb. 22, 8:22 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Immerse yourself in a day full of activities to boost your spiritual and physical wellness. There will be yoga, astrology readings, self-care workshops and more. There are free-admission passes, as well as paid packages for morning, afternoon or evening entry from $44 to $77. An all-day pass is also available for $122.

George Washington's 288th Birthday

Mount Vernon

Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come celebrate the first president's birthday with free admission to Mount Vernon. There will be various performances and an opportunity for birthday cake.

Mardi Gras on The Wharf

The Wharf

Feb. 22, 4-7 p.m.

Celebrate Mardi Gras with this third annual parade and dance party. This event is free, and there will be lots of festivities open to all ages.

French Embassy Carnival Celebration: La Riviera Edition

Embassy of France in the United States

Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. to midnight

Bonjour! Get in the spirit of Mardi Gras and Carnival with an elegant and exciting celebration of French tradition. There will be French food, dancing, film screenings and more. Tickets start at $79, with more exclusive packages available to purchase as well.

National Margarita Day

If you needed a reason to sip a margarita, you've got it.

In honor of National Margarita Day, Tommy McFly learns the recipe to make the best margarita.

Sunday

Shoff Promotions Comic Book & Sports Card Show

Annandale Va. Fire House Expo Hall

Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Come expand your collection of modern age comic books, Pokemon cards, sports memorabilia and more. Admission is $3 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

Baby Goat Yoga

Faith Lutheran Church (Arlington, Virginia)

Feb. 23, 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of casual yoga and goat cuddles at Faith Lutheran Church in Arlington. Bring your own yoga mat. Children must be 10 or older and accompanied by an adult to attend. Tickets cost $35.

Mardi Gras Funk Brunch

Black Jack (Northwest D.C.)

Feb. 23, 12-3 p.m.

The Mardi Gras funk brunch has bottomless mimosas and all-you-can-eat cajun and creole inspired brunch bites. There will be a full raw bar, Abita beer, drag performances and a live DJ. Tickets cost $85 to attend.