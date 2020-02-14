Local
Virginia

Marine Corps Museum Commemorates Iwo Jima Anniversary

Marine Corps War Memorial
Getty Images

WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 11: The early morning sun begins to rise behind the Iwo Jima Memorial on November 11, 2004 in Arlington, Virginia. The 17th annual Veterans Day Parade along with many other Veterans Day events will take place in the Washington area today as part of an international day of rememberance to those who have died during military conflicts. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The National Museum of the Marine Corps in Northern Virginia is marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

The museum along Interstate 95 in Triangle is hosting a series of events and displays the weekend of Feb. 22.

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody" Williams will share his memories of Iwo Jima during a presentaion on Feb. 22.

Local

Montgomery County 50 mins ago

Man Fatally Stabbed in Rockville; Woman in Custody: Police

Virginia 53 mins ago

More Than 1,000 Gather in Richmond to Oppose Abortion Bills

The next day will feature an Iwo Jima-themed Family Day, and a concert by the Marine Band.

The 1945 Battle of Iwo Jima is best known for the photo by The Associated Press' Joe Rosenthal showing six Marines raising the U.S. flag over Mount Suribachi.

The flag captured in Rosenthal's image is on display at the museum. During the commemoration of the anniversary, the museum is displaying an additional flag that was raised over Iwo Jima before Rosenthal took his photo.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiaWorld War IIIwo Jima
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us