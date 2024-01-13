The Smithsonian saw the most visits in 2023 since before the pandemic. See which museum tops the list

Every year, the Smithsonian Institution counts daily visits to each of its 20 museums, and makes that tally available to the general public.

In 2023, there were a grand total of 17.7 million visits to the Smithsonians -- the most visits since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Because the Smithsonian is free, and doesn't sell tickets that they can tally up, the institution has a unique way of counting visits.

Security officers use hand clickers to tally each person entering a given museum -- or, in some cases leaving. Their count can include staff members, people who left a museum and returned in the same day, or people who visited one museum earlier and are stopping by another.

"For these reasons, we always refer to the numbers below as "visits" rather than "visitors," the Smithsonian says on its website. Numbers are also rounded "to the nearest thousand or tenth of a million (M), depending on volume."

The natural world was popular in 2023: National Museum of Natural History saw the most visits by far, at 4.4 million.

Following up in second place was the National Museum of American History, which saw 2.1 million visits in 2023.

The National Zoo and the National Air and Space Museum were tied for third place among the Smithsonians, each seeing 1.9 million visits over the course of the year.

Here are all the Smithsonian museums, listed from most visits to least visits in 2023: