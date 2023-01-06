The Smithsonian Castle Will Close on February 1 for a 5-Year Renovation

For the first time in over 50 years, the Smithsonian Institution Building -- better known as the "Castle" on the National Mall -- is getting a facelift.

Unfortunately for tourists and avid museum-goers, that means the Castle will be closed to the public for five years, starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. Renovations, repairs and upgrades will start in March.

The Castle is home to the Smithsonian's Visitor Center, with only a small sample of museum artefacts in the building alongside a gift shop and a cafe. For employees of the museum, the Castle is also where the Secretary and other senior leaders of the Smithsonian can find their offices, according to a news release from the Smithsonian.

It was last closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a host of other Smithsonian buildings. The buildings gradually reopened starting in June 2021, with public visitors allowed back in the iconic Castle on July 30, 2021.

Don't worry: the iconic red sandstone outside of the building will stay the same. But since the last HVAC, electrical and plumbing system upgrade was in 1968, and the building was opened in 1855, internal renovations are needed.

Over the course of the next five years, "all building systems will be fully replaced or restored," a spokesperson said via email. The renovation will also repair and replace some windows, fix the roof and exterior stonework, and replace "life-safety, security and information technology systems," the release said.

The finished building will include expanded cafes, shops and restrooms, all moved to the lower level of the building, and the Upper Great Hall will "return to its original two-story height and become a venue for public programming once again."

While all those repairs are happening, the Smithsonian will launch a virtual Visitor Center website in early February to keep providing information to the public.

If you're a visitor in need of information, that website will add ways for users to build an itinerary and interact with live volunteers that can help plan their visits, according to the release. It will also "continue to feature information about museum hours and locations, entry guidelines, brochures and maps, dining and shopping options, accessibility and details about visiting with groups."

The roughly 150 Smithsonian employees with offices in the Castle will be relocated to Capital Gallery, a nearby office building owned by the Smithsonian, located at 600 Maryland Ave. SW.